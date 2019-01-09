Jeff Gordon signs multi-year contract extension with FOX Sports Four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee Jeff Gordon is in the broadcast booth to stay for a while. In a report by Motorsport.com, Gordon confirmed he has signed a multi-year contract extension with FOX Sports to continue as a race analyst for FOX NASCAR's television […]

Four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee Jeff Gordon is in the broadcast booth to stay for a while.

In a report by Motorsport.com, Gordon confirmed he has signed a multi-year contract extension with FOX Sports to continue as a race analyst for FOX NASCAR’s television coverage. His first contract with the network spanned through the conclusion of the 2018 season.

“It was a no-brainer for me, even more so this time around,” Gordon told Motorsport.com. “The first time, I didn’t exactly know what I was getting myself into. I didn‘t know whether I was going to be any good at it, if I was going to enjoy it.”

“I’ve enjoyed it a lot,” Gordon added. “I think it‘s a great transition out of driving the car and what comes along with the competition and the teamwork that goes into being a driver.”

Along with his race weekend duties, the 47-year-old has also been a frequent visitor on the weekday show ‘NASCAR Race Hub’ throughout his time with the network. Gordon also continues to co-own the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

Gordon will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame during the Induction Ceremony on Feb. 1 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, joining fellow legends Davey Allison, Alan Kulwicki, Roger Penske and Jack Roush in the five-member class.