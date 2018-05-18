Jeff Gordon: 'I'm too young to be in a Hall of Fame' CONCORD, N.C. — If theres one name on the ballot considered a shoo-in for the next NASCAR Hall of Fame class, it belongs to four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, who occupies the third rung on the all-time victory list with 93. Gordon is taking nothing for granted with respect the upcoming …

CONCORD, N.C. — If there‘s one name on the ballot considered a shoo-in for the next NASCAR Hall of Fame class, it belongs to four-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, who occupies the third rung on the all-time victory list with 93.

Gordon is taking nothing for granted with respect the upcoming vote on Wednesday. In fact, he‘s trying to keep the possibility of Hall of Fame election in the back of his mind.

“On the one hand, I‘m excited,” Gordon said during a Friday press conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway to unveil the throwback rainbow paint scheme on the car William Byron will drive later this season at Darlington. “On the other hand, I‘m too young to be in a Hall of Fame or have a throwback paint scheme.

“I‘m really just kind of waiting till next week and trying not to think too much about it. I‘ve gone to the Hall of Fame for the inductions many time and seen some great speeches and legends of our sport. So whenever that day comes, it‘s a huge honor.”