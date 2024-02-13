Jeff Goldblum's Wife Emilie Shares Incredible Video of 8-Year-Old Charlie's Piano Skills: 'Proud Mama'

The 8-year-old's fingers speedily work the keys in the impressive video

Jeff Goldblum has a talented little guy on his hands.

On Tuesday, the actor's wife, Emilie Livingston, shared a video of the couple's older son, Charlie, expertly playing the piano. The 8-year-old marvels, playing with speed and the familiarity of a player with much more experience.

"He loves his speed, rapidity and holy sox !" she wrote, adding, "Don’t comment on the fact that his feet are almost as big as mine 😭."

The couple also share son River, 6.

The family of four has spent the early part of this year traveling around Europe, sharing scenes from their adventures on Instagram.

"All’s well that ends well! Never a dull moment in the most beautiful city in the world with the most tantalizing and mouth-watering food!!! 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #paris #parisjetaime #beautifulparis," Livingston wrote alongside photos from their time in Paris.

Commenting on his family in 2018, Goldblum told British outlet iNews, "I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it."

"I'm glad I waited," he later admitted about becoming a dad. "It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to."

"What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them," Goldblum added.

