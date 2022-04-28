Jeff Goldblum responds to tweet that he's 'hotter than ever,' says interns 'earned their paycheck'

Patrick Ryan, USA TODAY
·2 min read

LAS VEGAS – Jeff Goldblum is just being modest.

The internet heartthrob and “Jurassic Park” favorite returns along with original castmates Laura Dern, Sam Neill and BD Wong for “Jurassic World Dominion" (in theaters June 10), which premiered new footage at CinemaCon Wednesday.

Taking the stage with current franchise star Bryce Dallas Howard, Goldbum bemoaned how the “Dominion” stunts “felt more taxing” on his body than they did 30 years ago. But Howard was having none of it from the actor, who at 69, looks as youthful and fit as he did in 1993.

“I’m not taking that from you,” Howard said, pointing Goldbum to a fan tweet that reads, “Jurassic World Dominion, a movie about the original cast being hotter than ever.”

“No, I think that’s my social media interns,” Goldblum joked. “They really earned their paycheck that day. That’s what happened.”

More CinemaCon: Michael Keaton returns as Batman in first look at 'The Flash' movie with Ezra Miller

Teeing up the new "Dominion" footage, Goldblum credited the original film's director, Steven Spielberg, for helping create a franchise that "does what no other movie series can do. It's uniquely wondrous."

The actors explained how everyone has a "special memory" of watching one of the "Jurassic" movies.

"I remember seeing the first 'Jurassic Park' in theaters opening weekend when I was 12 years old and totally crushing on you," Howard told Goldblum, earning laughs from the audience at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

First look: Margot Robbie's 'Barbie,' Timothée Chalamet's 'Wonka' reimagine classic characters

Bryce Dallas Howard, left, and Jeff Goldblum appear at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote &quot;Jurassic World Dominion.&quot;
Goldblum plans to create memories with his own family with "Dominion." The actor shares two sons with his wife, dancer Emilie Livingston: Charlie, 7, and River, 5.

Due in part to the pandemic, the boys "have never seen a movie in a movie theater," Goldbum said. "But I've already promised that this is going to be the first movie that we take them to. I can't wait."

"Dominion," which also stars Chris Pratt, is the third film in Colin Trevorrow's "Jurassic World" trilogy and finds dinosaurs living alongside humans all over the world.

The action-packed CinemaCon reel featured new footage of raptors and a T. rex, as well as a timely warning from Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler: "If we're going to survive, what matters is what we do now."

'Avatar 2': Breathtaking first teaser trailer, official title revealed at CinemaCon

