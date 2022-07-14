Jeff Goldblum will play a god... again

Jeff Goldblum, who has long exuded an otherworldly air of authority and wisdom, will become a god amongst men for his next role. But what else is new for the actor who, even when he's not voicing the actual character of God, is often playing characters with god-like traits.

EW can confirm that Goldblum will now play Zeus in the upcoming Netflix series Kaos, making him the latest in a long line of actors to play the Greek god of thunder.

Jeff Goldblum attends "Jurassic World Dominion": Jeff Goldblum in conversation with Josh Horowitz at The 92NY

Jason Mendez/Getty Images Jeff Goldblum is god... or a god... in Netflix's upcoming 'Kaos.'

Russell Crowe was recently seen as Zeus in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, while Arnold Schwarzenegger popped up in a Super Bowl ad as the lightning wielder. There's also Sean Bean (Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief), Liam Neeson (Clash and Wrath of the Titans), and Luke Evans (Immortals). Goldblum is in good company.

The sprite-like Goldblum previously voiced God in Syfy's Happy!, so he has some experience with omnipotence. Watch his voice cameo below.

Goldblum is stepping into Kaos as a replacement for Hugh Grant, who had to bow out of the Zeus role due to availability.

From creator and writer Charlie Covell, Kaos is described as a darkly comic contemporary take on Greek myth. It's less togas and more tracksuits. The eight-episode show kicks off with Zeus going into a bit of a spiral. He's been the all-powerful King of the Gods for a long time, but a newly discovered wrinkle on his head sparks his paranoia about his doom. This seems right up Goldblum's alley.

The ensemble cast also features Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola, and Stanley Townsend. (Thewlis played Ares, god of war, in the first Wonder Woman movie opposite Gal Gadot. Here, he gets to play Hades, lord of the underworld.)

Deadline was the first to report the news.

