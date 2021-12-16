Jeff Garlin Exits ‘The Goldbergs’ Following HR Investigations

ABC’s long-running comedy The Goldbergs lost a series regular when George Segal died earlier this year. Now another star who plays a member of the Goldbergs clan, Jeff Garlin, is departing following multiple misconduct allegations and HR investigations.

According to sources, a mutually agreement was reached today that Garlin will not be returning to the show. His exit is effective immediately. Reps for Sony Pictures Television, which produces the comedy, had no comment.

The veteran comedian addressed some of the accusations in an extensive interview with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan earlier this month, in which he also denied recent speculation that he has been fired from the show.

Following the interview, Deadline was contacted by current and former co-workers of Garlin. Speaking on condition of anonymity over fear of retribution, they spoke of a great work environment on the show where cars and crew members love each other, which would change dramatically on the days Garlin is on set.

“He is extremely verbally and emotionally abusive,” a Goldbergs employee told Deadline.

In his VF interview, Garlin dismisses accusations of being verbally offensive by saying that he is just being “silly” as part of his schtick as a comedian. He did note his penchant for dropping the word “vagina” on the set. According to sources, his go-to jokes that some find offensive are talking about grandma’s vagina, balls and brassier. Additionally, he would not address some longtime female crew members by name using instead nicknames that some also consider offensive.

Garlin was believed to have one more day of shooting left this season.

