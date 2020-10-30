Jeff Foxworthy and Wife Pamela Gregg List $3 Million Custom-Built Georgia Mansion — See Inside!

Drone Media Solutions & Vantage Point 3D; Inset: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Comedian Jeff Foxworthy is letting go of his custom-built Georgia mansion.

The Bring the Funny host and his wife, Pamela Gregg, are downsizing to a smaller home, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and have listed their Johns Creek estate for $2.99 million with Peggy Connors of Keller Williams Realty Consultants.

The 14,600-square-foot property is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Country Club of the South, a private, gated community in Northern Georgia. Foxworthy and Gregg purchased the land in 1997 and spent the next three years building their dream home with the help of Los Angeles architect Budd Holden.

Holden is a popular designer among celebrities, with a resume boasting work for Barbra Streisand, Cher and Elizabeth Taylor.

"If you're looking for a wonderful place to raise your family, you might want to buy this home," the property's listing reads. "Every inch of this magnificent home is built to perfection and detailed with hidden gems throughout."

Visitors to the riverside estate are greeted with a grand entry lit up by oversized lanterns. Once inside, guests will find cherry hardwood floors throughout the main level, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the backyard's cascading waterfall and pool.

The home boasts five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, as well as a two-story family room and chef's kitchen with "handcrafted cabinets, top-of-the-line appliances and a beautiful brick-arched butler's pantry," according to the listing.

