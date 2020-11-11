Jeff Dunham Sets Three Specials at Comedy Central

Jeff Dunham must be feeling pretty special right now.

The ventriloquist and stand-up comedian has inked a deal for not one, not two, but three specials at Comedy Central. The first of which, titled “Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last-Minute Pandemic Holiday Special,” is set to debut on the network right after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 27.

Comedy Central plans to air the other two sometime in 2021, with precise dates yet to be determined. The upcoming “Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” was shot recently filmed in Malibu in front of a small, socially-distanced audience. According to sources, production was carried out under strict COVID-19 safety protocols and measures, which were applied to all talent, crew and audience.

“This holiday season, it feels like the perfect fit being back on Comedy Central, and I couldn’t be happier, or even more honored,” said Dunham. “We all need a good laugh right now, and nothing is more important than doing that with family and friends… And maybe even with family members you can’t stand… Okay, not them. Never mind. Just watch the damn special.”

News of these specials comes after Dunham made his last few over at Netflix. His most recent one, “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself,” launched in Sept. 2019 on the streamer.

Comedy Central touts Dunham’s specials, notably “Very Special Christmas Special,” “Controlled Chaos” and “Minding the Monsters,” as being among its most-watched ever.

The “Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special” is being executive produced by Dunham, Troy Miller, Michael Rotenberg and Troy Zien. Ryan Moran and Fazeela Shaikh are the executives in charge of production on the special for Comedy Central.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.