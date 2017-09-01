Jeff Brohm's car is exactly why he's perfect for Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The car parked in the space reserved for the Purdue head football coach says a lot about the Purdue head football coach.

It’s a 2005 Honda Accord. One of the back doors doesn’t open. But it does the job of getting Jeff Brohm to and from the office on a daily basis.

The school gave him an automobile allowance, but he’s been too busy since taking the job last December to get around to using it. If and when he does, there won’t be any Mercedes-Benz in Brohm’s parking spot. He is allergic to any trappings of grandeur that can be associated with a millionaire football coach.

Which is just one reason Jeff Brohm is perfect for Purdue, a place that is jeans-and-flannel simple.

“I think his persona fits our ethic,” said the man who hired him at Purdue last December, athletic director Mike Bobinski. He referenced the towering, hammer-swinging, hardhat-wearing Boilermaker statue that stands on campus near Mackey Arena, where the basketball team plays, and Ross-Ade Stadium, the home of the football program.

“That Boilermaker statue says it all,” Bobinski went on. “Nothing fancy, roll up our sleeves, get it done. Jeff is that kind of coach.”

Jeff grew up in that kind of family, a sprawling, salt-of-the-earth Catholic brood from the South End of Louisville – and much of that family has relocated with him to Purdue.

Jeff Brohm’s quarterbacks coach is his younger brother, Brian. His executive director of football administration and operations is his older brother, Greg. And you’d better believe that when the Boilermakers take the field Saturday night against Louisville in Lucas Oil Stadium, his dad, Oscar, will have a sideline pass – and then he will call Sunday to rehash the game.

All four Brohm men played football at Louisville. Oscar, Jeff and Brian were starting quarterbacks, the younger two going on to NFL careers. Greg, the family black sheep, was a starting wide receiver. (Somebody had to catch all those passes in the backyard in Fern Creek.)

“They know football as much as I do,” Jeff, 46, said in his office in late August, his whiteboard covered in formations and play calls. “We’ve got a family full of opinions. I probably listen to more opinions than any head coach in America.”

The opinions actually flow in from other branches of the Brohm family tree as well. Jeff’s mom, Donna, was a high-school athlete and has a voice that can be heard from the stands if you’re not wearing a headset. His sister, Kim, was a three-sport college athlete herself.

Jeff Brohm comes to Purdue after going 30-10 in three seasons at Western Kentucky. (AP) More

And then there are the uncles. Oscar Brohm, oldest of nine children, had five brothers. Four of them played quarterback at various Louisville Catholic high schools – the fifth was a twin and caught passes from his brother. All of them went on to play college football.

“Oh, my goodness, football is just part of us, really,” said Oscar, now in his 60s. “It’s one of those things that since I was in grade school, there’s been a Brohm involved with football ever since.”

The twin uncles, Ronnie and Donnie, were 13 years younger than Oscar and fairly close in age to Greg and Jeff – so they became friendly opponents in every sport imaginable for the boys. Jeff remembers pulling their cars in behind the family driveway to trap Ronnie and Donnie so they couldn’t leave before playing the backyard football game.

With an abundance of football experience comes an abundance of opinions. There is unconfirmed family folklore that one Brohm uncle tried to get a defensive back adjustment phoned in from home during a game when Jeff was the coach at Western Kentucky.

But Greg is Jeff’s true right-hand man, a sounding board who types up his own observations after practices and games. Having worked for several years in business and media, he brings a different perspective that Jeff welcomes.

