Jeff Bridges reveals he's been diagnosed with lymphoma

The Dude has some somber news to deliver.

Academy Award-winning actor Jeff Bridges, known for his work in such films as The Big Lebowski, True Grit, and Crazy Heart, revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," Bridges tweeted. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends.



Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. https://t.co/6sAU4MYixl



Love, Jeff







Many celebrities, like Patricia Arquette and Kathy Griffin, reacted to the news on Twitter.

"Sending you and your family love and healing," Arquette responded.

"Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want," Griffin tweeted.

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's infection-fighting network (it includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow). Bridges did not disclose which type of the disease he has, but the two main types are Hodgkin's lymphoma and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Treatment may involve chemotherapy, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplant, immunotherapy medications, or a combination of these.

Bridges most recently appeared in 2018's Bad Times at the El Royale, and he's earned seven Oscar nominations over the course of his career, winning Best Actor for Crazy Heart in 2010. He is currently in production on the FX series The Old Man, which he's also executive-producing.

FX, Touchstone Television, Hulu, and FXP said in a statement, "Our thoughts go out to Jeff and his family during this challenging time and they have our love and support. We wish him a safe and full recovery. And, as Jeff always says, 'We are all in this together.' Jeff, we are all in this together with you."

Other celebrities who have battled lymphoma include Dexter star Michael C. Hall, Mr. T, Gene Wilder, and Spartacus actor Andy Whitfield, who died of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2011.

