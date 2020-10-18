Jeff Brazier opens up on anguish at sons never knowing their mum Jade Goody

Jeff Brazier at the Build LDN event at AOL London on June 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

TV presenter Jeff Brazier has said it “pains” him sons Bobby and Freddie will never know their late mum Jade Goody - but says they have inherited her “colourful personality”.

Big Brother star Goody died from cervical cancer aged 27 in 2009, leaving behind husband Jack Tweed and her boys, then aged just four and five

Her sons are now 17 and 16 and Brazier has opened up about the anguish he feels knowing they will never truly know what their mum was like due to how young they were when she died.

Speaking about Bobby and Freddie to The Sun on Sunday, Brazier said: “My gosh, they are just so resilient. Of course they were so young when she died and it pains me to think they never knew Jade in the same way we all did.

“When Bobby landed his first fashion magazine cover [for Man About Town] he said he hoped his mum was looking down on him and smiling. And I’m sure she was.”

He added: “When I look at Bobby and Freddie I see their mother’s colourful personality shining through. I mean, Jade was one of the biggest characters out there and the boys have both inherited that from her.

“All their best qualities come from their mum.”

Bobby’s move into modelling has grabbed quite a lot of media coverage in recent months.

Brazier couldn’t contain his pride in a recent social media post, and poked fun at his own height as the image showed how much taller Bobby is than his dad.

He captioned the image: “Note to self. When you have a picture next to your eldest boy @bobbybrazier stand on a milk crate, a few books or at the very least your tip toes.”

