Jeff Bogardo Storms Past Incredible Milestone in Marathon Running

Sportsman Jeff Bogardo celebrates after topping personal milestone in running.



BETHLEHEM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2020 / Passionate about running for much of his life, Jeff Bogardo has celebrated recently after completing his 100th race. Combining marathons and a variety of road and trail races from 5K and up, Jeff Bogardo, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is also an avid tennis player in his spare time.

"For over 20 years, I've enjoyed playing in more than two dozen different tennis leagues," reveals Jeff Bogardo, born Jeffrey P. Bogardo in Hackensack, New Jersey, "but my main passion will always be running."

A graduate of Union County College in Union County, New Jersey, Jeff Bogardo has since lived in Miami, Florida, and Birmingham, Alabama, before settling in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he's now been a resident for more than two decades. "It's been a wonderful place to live for the past 20 years," suggests Bogardo of the Lehigh and Northampton counties city.

Pennsylvania is famed for a number of highly popular marathons and racing events, ranging from the Philadelphia Trail Marathon to the Pine Creek Challenge. The state also hosts Run For The Red, Conquer the Canyon, and, of course, the annual Pittsburgh Marathon. "There's a race known as the Chasing the Unicorn Marathon, too," adds Union County College graduate Jeff Bogardo, "plus the always popular Two Rivers Marathon Race Festival in Lackawaxen."

Also graduating from The Chubb Institute, where he studied computer programming, in addition to tennis and running, Jeff Bogardo is a passionate gardener as well, maintaining a beautiful, large garden at his home in Bethlehem.

It was, however, on the basis of his love of running that Bogardo set himself a particular personal milestone: to successfully complete 100 competitive racing events.

Not only has Jeff Bogardo now passed this milestone, but, he says, he's storming toward the next one. "It feels incredible to now have more than 100 races under my belt," says the sportsman, who's recently completed races including Run for Life in Easton and Rock n' Run 4 Kids in Saucon Valley, as well as the famous-and famously grueling-Delaware Dash.

"A trail run, the Delaware Dash was particularly tough!" reveals Bogardo. This, however, has done nothing to slow him down. In fact, after finishing 2nd in his age category and coming 5th overall in the Delaware Dash, and further performing exceptionally well in a number of subsequent races, too, Jeff Bogardo has wasted no time in coming up with a new milestone.

"I've now made it my mission," he reveals, "to complete a new milestone of 200 races, something which I feel would be a doubly impressive personal achievement."

Jeff Bogardo's friends and family, he says, wish him well. "My friends and family are behind me all the way," he adds, wrapping up, "and I'm looking forward to working my way toward my new 200-race milestone moving forward."

