Jeff Blackett: RFU diversity drive has cost English rugby

Jeff Blackett first joined the Rugby Football Union council in 2000 - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

When Jeff Blackett first joined the Rugby Football Union council Tony Blair was still in his first term as Prime Minister, Rotherham Titans were in the Premiership, England under Clive Woodward were unbeatable at Twickenham and on the march to become No 1 in the world rankings, the grass-roots game was in rude health and coverage of CVC was restricted to the finance pages.

Blackett, widely regarded as one of the UK’s most eminent military judges – he was Judge Advocate General of the Armed Forces between 2004 to 2020 – would come to adjudicate on some of English rugby’s most infamous scandals during his 10-year tenure as the governing body’s disciplinary officer, including ‘Bloodgate’ in 2009 and the review into the RFU’s controversial sacking of its chief executive John Steele two years later.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Yet reflecting on almost a quarter of century of service to the governing body, during which time he also chaired the professional game board, the governance committee and served on the board of directors, those low points seem from a different era, almost trivial compared to the trauma the game has gone through in the last 12 months, including the financial collapse of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish.

The unprecedented move by the government earlier this month to appoint two independent advisers to work with the RFU and Premiership Rugby on the future stability of rugby union underscores that sentiment.

Grass-roots participation in the adult men’s game is on the slide, not helped by the controversy over the handling over the move to reduce the tackle height. Following the belated sacking of Eddie Jones as England head coach, the national side languishes in sixth place in the world rankings, with Jones’s successor Steve Borthwick declaring that his side were “not good at anything” when he took over in January.

After Steve Borthwick (left) took over from Eddie Jones (right) as England manager in December 2022, he described the side as 'not good at anything' - Getty Images/David Rogers

The wisdom of the decision by Premiership Rugby and the RFU to sell a stake of their commercial revenue to CVC, the private equity firm, is also now being rigorously questioned.

Blackett’s concern for the future of the game is such that he has felt compelled to draw up a wide-ranging blueprint for the future of English rugby, as the RFU’s longest-standing council member prepares to stand down next month.

Significantly, Blackett’s headline reform encapsulates the entire workings of the governing body, starting with the composition of the board and addressing the shift of power away from the council.

Blackett, who also served two years as the governing body’s president between 2020-22, fears that the need to comply with Sport England’s governance plan to by increasing independence and diversity to secure funding has led to a reduction in “rugby knowledge and experience” on the RFU’s board.

‘Decisions may not have rugby at their heart’

In a six-page document seen by Telegraph Sport, Blackett writes that while the RFU board now has “wider general experience and more diverse and rigorous debate, there is a risk that decisions may not have rugby at their heart”.

Increasing the power of the executive at the expense of the volunteers on the council has also, according to Blackett, “resulted in the reduction of rugby knowledge and experience at the highest levels of governance.

Story continues

“We must be prepared to challenge Sport England in areas which have not worked for rugby,” he writes.

While recognising the need for the RFU as a business to be professionalised to survive, Blackett insists that a solution can be found by delegating rugby decisions to the professional game board – which includes representatives from the RFU, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players Association – and the community game board, which focuses on the grass-roots game.

He is adamant too that “professional players should have a voice at the heart of the bodies which make decisions” and says that the negotiations over the new professional game agreement with the Premiership clubs is “absolutely critical to the future of the game.”

‘We need governance but not just for governance’s sake’

“The pendulum has swung too far away from the elected members,” Blackett told Telegraph Sport. “We need governance but not just for governance’s sake. It is about getting the right people in the right place to make the right decisions.”

The shortcoming has been reflected by England’s inconsistency on the international stage, according to Blackett.

“In relation to the men’s game, we have not won a World Cup since 2003, we have not won enough Grand Slam or Six Nations championships consistent with our playing numbers and financial position, we have not consistently ranked in the top two of the world and we have not developed a coaching conveyor belt of English coaches,” he writes.

Blackett points to the failure to appoint a director of rugby as a line manager to the England head coach instead of chief executive Bill Sweeney as one of the critical factors of the unravelling of Jones’ tenure.

“Eddie in his book effectively said the chief executive can’t manage him because he does not have the experience,” Blackett adds. “Eddie had too much autonomy around his coaching staff, he overspent on his budget without being brought to account and made some serious selection mistakes – for instance relying on the relegated Saracens players in 2020-21 – which could have been challenged by the elite group of the PGB.

“And Steve Borthwick’s assessment of the organisation he took over demonstrates that the lack of effective control over Eddie led to very poor results.

“If Eddie had reported to a director of rugby who had authority over him, then he could have been challenged and he needed to be challenged on real knowledge of the subject.

“It has been a tough year and I can’t criticise Bill’s work ethic, he works harder than anybody I know,” Blackett added.

Twickenham efficiency savings

Blackett’s blueprint includes efficiency savings at Twickenham – including reducing executive staff by around 20 per cent – in order to “properly fund” the second-tier Championship as well as re-employ rugby development officers lost to previous cuts to help support and promote the grass-roots game. “There is money, it is about allocating it differently,” he added. “Money needs to be ring fenced for the community game.

“The aim should be to allocate 70 per cent (of expenditure) to elite rugby and 30 per cent to community rugby.”

He also insists that the power of the RFU council should have greater influence over decisions, given that the governing body is a members’ organisation. “Council should have final sign off to the strategic plan and the executive staff should report back to council on that,” he writes.

The RFU’s representation on international bodies should also be reviewed, to include elected or co-opted council members with “genuine rugby knowledge”, and to avoid conflict of interests.

“Now it seems that it is automatic for executive staff,” writes Blackett. “However, there is an issue that RFU board members sitting on international bodies have a conflict of interest, for example our chief executive (Sweeney) felt conflicted when discussing timing of the Lions (2021 tour) during the pandemic. (The best interests of the RFU were not the same as the best interests of the Lions.)

With almost a quarter of a century of rugby administration to draw on, Blackett’s views deserve due attention. For what is certain is that his passion for the game if nothing else has not been diminished by time.