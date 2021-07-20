Jeff Bezos' trip to space, Eid al-Adha, Game 6 of NBA Finals: 5 things to know Tuesday

Liftoff for Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is set to go to space Tuesday after his company, Blue Origin, received government approval to launch a rocket. Bezos will board the rocket in Texas with his brother Mark; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old aviator who pushed for female inclusion in NASA's astronaut training programs; and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old man who will replace a mystery bidder who decided to postpone taking part in the historic trip. The crew covers two age-related records: both the oldest (Funk) and youngest (Daemen) to fly to space. Blue Origin’s flight should reach a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles before parachuting into the desert. Bezos' trek into space comes after billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic launched on July 11. And like Branson's company, Blue Origin plans to start flying customers in the coming months.

Official mourning for Moïse begins as Haiti awaits new leader

Haitians are beginning a series of official ceremonies Tuesday to honor President Jovenel Moïse, nearly two weeks after he was assassinated at his home. Moïse's body was to lie in state starting before dawn in the capital of Port-au-Prince, officials said. He was shot multiple times during a July 7 attack. The ceremonies come as designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry prepared to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership after Moïse's death with the backing of police and the military. Henry was chosen for the post by Moïse shortly before he was killed. It was not immediately clear when Henry would take over, but he promised in an audio recording that he would soon announce who would form a provisional consensus government to lead Haiti until elections are held.

Millions of Muslims to celebrate Eid al-Adha

On Tuesday, millions of Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha, a religious festival commemorating Prophet Abraham's faithfulness to God after being tested with the unfulfilled command to sacrifice his son. The holiday also marks the end of the annual Holy Pilgrimage of Hajj, in which thousands of Muslims travel to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia to worship in the Ka'bah, the most sacred site in Islam. Although many people in the United States observed the holiday for one day on Monday, Eid-al-Adha is a three-day celebration in Muslim-majority countries. Celebrations will also begin on Tuesday for several countries across the globe. Under usual circumstances, Muslims would visit mosques and have large community gatherings, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations may differ again this year.

Milwaukee Bucks are on the verge of their first NBA title in 50 years

Game 6 of the NBA Finals will see the Milwaukee Bucks attempt to win their first championship since 1971 as they take on the Phoenix Suns on their home floor Tuesday night (9 p.m. ET, ABC). The Bucks grabbed the pivotal victory in Game 5 thanks to another stunning play at an important time from two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and a brilliant night from guard Jrue Holiday. On the other side, the Suns relied too much on their own star player, Devin Booker, USA TODAY's Mark Medina writes. The Suns, the best road team during the regular season, will need to continue their solid play away from home if they want to force a Game 7 back in Phoenix.

Tampa Bay Bucs to celebrate Super Bowl win with visit to White House

President Joe Biden will celebrate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl title when the team visits the White House Tuesday. As the Bucs prepare for training camp, which opens next weekend, they'll celebrate capturing Lombardi Trophy with the president, something Tampa sports teams haven't gotten the chance to do when winning titles in recent years. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LV in February. Biden has resumed the tradition of opening the White House to championship sports teams after an uneven record of such visits under the Trump administration.

