Jeff Bezos Seen Snapping Bikini Photos of Fiancée Lauren Sánchez on $500 Million Yacht

Amid their summer travels in the south of France, the recently engaged couple traveled to Portofino, Italy

Pedro / SplashNews.com

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are savoring every moment together.

Following their travels in the south of France, the recently engaged couple traveled to Portofino, Italy, where they arrived in the Amazon founder's $500 million yacht along with Sánchez's kids.

The couple enjoyed some alone time together as Bezos, 59, was spotted taking photos of Sánchez, 53, on the deck of the luxury vessel as she modeled a black, two-piece bikini.

The luxury 417-foot-long boat includes a wooden sculpture that resembles the Emmy-winning journalist and has been their preferred method of transportation throughout their vacation.

Pedro / SplashNews.com

Since their engagement, an insider told PEOPLE that they "are usually hand-in-hand" and "look very happy."

"Her engagement ring is beyond stunning. And huge! She keeps playing with it and looking at it," they continued. "You can tell she loves it."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speaking about their relationship, an acquaintance told PEOPLE that “they are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy" and that "her friends are thrilled Jeff finally popped the question."

"They have been talking about it for a long time," the source added. "All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with, and they felt the time was right. He has all the money in the world and what was missing was someone to share it with, and everybody on both sides is very happy."

The couple made their relationship public in January 2019 after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott after 25 years of marriage and four children together.

At the time, the former Good Day LA co-host was also divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell. Sánchez has two children with the agent and a son from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez.

While neither has publicly addressed their relationship, Sanchez shared a special birthday message to Bezos in January, in which she thanked him "for being the most loving and supportive partner."

"Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart. You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for," Sánchez wrote in the caption. "I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here's to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter."



