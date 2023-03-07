Jeff Bezos' Rumored $500M Yacht Spotted at Sea for First Time

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Fleury/AP/Shutterstock (12789193a) View of a yacht, reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, on the wharf in Zwijndrecht, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, . A plan to dismantle a historic bridge in the heart of Dutch port city Rotterdam so that the huge yacht can get to the North Sea is unlikely to be plain sailing. Reports this week that the city had already agreed to take apart the recently restored Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef sparked anger in the city, with one Facebook group set up calling for people to pelt the multimillion dollar yacht with rotten eggs Bridge Spat, Zwijndrecht, Netherlands - 20 Oct 2021

Jeff Bezos' rumored yacht is finding its sea legs.

The luxury 417-foot-long Koru was spotted for the first time at sea earlier this month in footage released by Dutch Yachting.

This shows the reported $500 million yacht taking a trial run in the North Sea after leaving the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb. 13.

Koru is believed to be the largest sailing yacht in the world and features three towering masts, several decks (including one with a pool), and a supporting 250-foot-long yacht with a helipad, according to Boat International.

While Netherlands-based custom yacht builder Oceanco has refused to confirm the owner of the vessel, it was reportedly due to be completed and delivered to Bezos earlier this year, per Boat International.

The $500 million yacht made headlines last year when it was reported that the city of Rotterdam had agreed to temporarily dismantle part of the historic Koningshaven Bridge in order to accommodate the yacht, a city spokeswoman told The Washington Post at the time (Bezos purchased the Post in 2013, but newspaper staff has said they have editorial independence.)

The 58-year-old billionaire and Oceanco reportedly covered the cost of the engineering work, added Dutch broadcaster Rijnmond.

Bezos was first rumored to be eyeing up a massive, one-of-a-kind superyacht in May 2021. The vessel was then known only as Project 271.

More recently, the Amazon founder has been linked with a bid for the Washington Commanders NFL franchise — "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, a source told PEOPLE in November.

"It is my favorite sport," Bezos told CNN at the time. "So we'll just have to wait and see."

In February, however, multiple outlets reported that Bezos had been barred from bidding on the team by the Commanders' bank.

The Athletic added that the decision hailed from current owner Dan Snyder's belief that Bezos had worked to "oust" him for years via The Washington Post.

It cited the fact that the newspaper had published a series of stories about a culture of "sexual harassment" inside the organization as a contributing factor.

In December 2022, this included an opinion piece ascribed to the editorial board of the newspaper that accused Snyder of presiding over a culture of "exploitation of cheerleaders, unwanted sexual advances and the hiring of prostitutes during work-related events."

The story added the board's belief that Snyder "is unfit to run a concession stand, let alone one of the region's marquee professional sports teams."

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Oscar-winner Matthew McConaughey was also "exploring" an opportunity to join Bezos in the bid.

"He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team in the bid," the source said of the 53-year-old actor.

A representative for McConaughey declined to comment at the time.

The New York Post first reported Snyder's alleged decision to block Bezos from the sale of the franchise. The outlet added that Snyder may also remain at the helm of the Commanders if he does not receive an acceptable bid.

"It's a free country, he can sell to whomever he wants," a source told The Athletic.