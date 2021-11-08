Jeff Bezos playfully warns Leonardo DiCaprio after viral video with girlfriend Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos has his eyes on one of Hollywood’s biggest heartthrobs.

The Amazon CEO, 57, playfully responded to a viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio hitting it off with his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, 51, at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday.

In the clip, Sánchez flashes a big smile while chatting closely with DiCaprio, who co-chaired the event for the 10th consecutive year. Bezos stood silently by her side, but the billionaire had a lot to say on Twitter after the clip was viewed over 12 million times.

"Leo, come over here, I want to show you something," Bezos captioned a shirtless photo of himself standing over a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop."

DiCaprio, 46, has been dating model and actress Camila Morrone, 24, since 2017. Morrone was also in attendance at the LACMA Art+Film Gala on Saturday.

The 10th annual LACMA Art+Film Gala honored Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg and American artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, who painted the official portraits of President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, respectively, for the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The night saw scores of A-list celebrities including Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Diane Keaton, Tracee Ellis Ross, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams and Dakota Johnson.

"Beautiful evening last night," Sánchez wrote on Instagram, applauding the "amazing" hosts DiCaprio and Eva Chow. "An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions, and programming for years to come."

The romantic relationship between Bezos and Sánchez, a former television reporter, first came to light in January 2019 after the National Enquirer published racy text messages exchanged by Bezos and Sanchez. That came just days after Bezos announced on Twitter that he and wife MacKenzie Scott were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

Bezos' divorce was finalized in April 2019. That same month, Sánchez filed for divorce from talent agent Patrick Whitesell. Their divorce was finalized in October 2019.

In March, it was revealed Scott, an author and philanthropist, married Seattle schoolteacher Dan Jewett.

