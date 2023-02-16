Jeff Bezos' Partner Lauren Sánchez Strikes a Pose in Paris for Sultry Sunset Video

lauren-sanchez-instagram

Lauren Sánchez is turning up the heat in Paris.

On Thursday, Emmy-award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot shared a sultry sunset video on her Instagram account.

In the post, Sánchez posed for the camera in a lacy black dress while sitting atop a balcony ledge with her bare feet up. The Paris skyline — including the Eiffel Tower — can be seen in the background.

Although shared without a caption, the post is paired with a snippet of the song "This Is What You Came For" by Calvin Harris and Rihanna.

"The brightest light of all , in the city of light!" singer-songwriter Jewel wrote in the comments section, using one of the many nicknames for the capital of France.

"Bonjour," Sánchez wrote in a separate post on Instagram Stories that shows posing in front of a mirror with friends.

Days before, Sánchez, 53, shared a sweet tribute to partner Jeff Bezos in celebration of Valentine's Day.

"My heart is full ❤️🤍," she wrote alongside a trio of snaps of the couple spending time together.

The Amazon founder, 59, responded in the comments section with a heart emoji.

Sánchez recently opened up about her life with Bezos, dishing on sides of the billionaire that the public doesn't get to see.

"He's really funny," she told WSJ. Magazine in her first solo interview since the couple went public with their relationship in 2019.

"He makes me laugh all the time," she added. "He can be goofy."

And don't get her started on his laugh.

"When I first heard his laugh, I was like, 'Whoa! What is that?' Now I love it," sh remarked. "And if I'm at a party and we get separated, all I have to do is wait a second and he laughs and it's like, he's over there."

The couple also shares a love of philanthropy, with Sánchez telling the magazine they put a lot of work into "strategic giving."

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," she shared. "You could give it not-strategically. You can just give it away! But, we take it seriously."

In a joint interview with CNN last year, a first for the couple, Bezos said he planned to give away most of his $124 billion. Although he didn't go into great detail about his plans, he did commit to giving roughly 8% of his current net worth, around $10 billion over 10 years, to the Bezos Earth Fund, which Sánchez co-chairs.