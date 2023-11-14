Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez's engagement party was a star-studded affair in Beverly Hills

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Nov. 06, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement party in Beverly Hills was a swanky affair attended by a who's who of Hollywood.

Vogue reported that the party was held at designer Diane von Furstenberg and businessman Barry Diller's home in Beverly Hills. The magazine took exclusive photos of the soirée, showing celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Salma Hayek and Kris Jenner rubbing elbows with the couple.

“They’re very in love with each other — they’re demonstrably in love,” Diller told Vogue. “She’s lit him up in the nicest ways. She’s a great stimulant.”

The engagement comes about four years after the Amazon founder began dating Sánchez following his split from ex-wife and author Mackenzie Scott. The former couple share a son.

Who attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement party?

The famous guests at the engagement party included actors Barbra Streisand and Robert Pattinson, recording artist Jewel, models Suki Waterhouse and Miranda Kerr, and designer Sarah Staudinger, Vogue reported.

Bezos, whose worth was estimated to be at $166 billion as of Tuesday, and Sánchez are good friends with von Furstenberg and Diller, the outlet said.

What did Lauren Sánchez wear to the engagement party?

Sánchez – a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, who gained fame as a media personality – wore a white, off-the-shoulder mini dress with a basque waistline by Laura Basci, Vogue reported.

Bezos wore a dark T-shirt under a light-colored blazer.

How did Jeff Bezos propose to Lauren Sánchez?

Bezos, 59, popped the question to Sánchez, 53, during a yacht trip to the Cannes Film Festival in May, when he hid a box containing a $2.5 million pink engagement ring under her pillow, Sánchez shared with Vogue.

"When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit," she told the outlet.

When will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez get married?

The couple have not announced when and where they plan to marry but shared some details with Vogue.

"We're still thinking about the wedding, what it's going to be," Sánchez told the outlet. "Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet," she said, saying that she's currently thinking more about Bezos' 60th birthday in January.

Sánchez said she does plan on taking Bezos' last name "100 percent."

"I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos," she told Vogue.

Where will Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez live?

Earlier this month, Bezos announced that he and Sánchez would be moving to Florida. He said he wanted to live in Miami to be closer to his parents and the Cape Canaveral operations of Blue Origin, his space exploration company.

"I've lived in Seattle longer than I have lived anywhere else," Bezos wrote in an Instagram post. "As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a place in my heart."

The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Network, recently reported Bezos paid $79 million for a seven-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion set on 1.8 acres in Indian Creek Village, a private neighborhood known as the "Billionaire Bunker."

