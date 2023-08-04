Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Aren’t 'Planning the Wedding Yet,' Says Source

"They’re still just enjoying the engagement," a source tells PEOPLE after the couple's engagement party

SplashNews.com Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are in no rush to walk down the aisle.

"They're not planning the wedding yet," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE of the pair, who celebrated their engagement party aboard the Amazon founder's $500 million yacht on Italy's Amalfi Coast on Wednesday.

"They’re still just enjoying the engagement," the source says, adding that "they had an amazing time with close friends" at the party.

On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot shared a number of snaps from the festivities, including a sweet shot of the happy couple cuddling up together.

"Seeing double after the most magical evening," she captioned the post. "Forever grateful."



Karwai Tang/WireImage Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

The couple's glamorous engagement party took place over two months after they got engaged in May.

"They are really in love and happy which makes everyone who knows them happy," an acquaintance told PEOPLE at the time.

"They have been talking about it for a long time," the source added. "All of her friends say this is her dream come true. She found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with and they felt the time was right."



Bezos' boat, named Koru, which symbolizes new beginnings, notably has a wooden sculpture that resembles his fiancée on the prow. The sculpture bears the symbol for Koru — which is Māori for loop or coil and is based on the spiral shape of an unfurling silver fern frond — as a necklace.

In addition to showing off her engagement ring for the first time on the vessel, the pair were recently spotted packing on the PDA while spending time together in Capri.

Opening up about their life together earlier this year in her first solo interview since they went public with their relationship in 2019, Sánchez told WSJ. Magazine that Bezos "makes me laugh all the time" and "can be goofy."

"We love to be together and we love to work together," she shared, going on to emphasize their shared commitment to philanthropy, which includes their work for the Bezos Earth Fund, an initiative they launched to help fight climate change, which Sánchez co-chairs.

"You want to give money away and you want to know that it's helping people and it's going to continue to help people, and that it's going to the right places," Sánchez told the outlet.

