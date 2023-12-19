Jeff Bezos, Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Celebrate Lauren Sánchez's Birthday: 'You Deserve It All'

"I am so blessed to have you and Jeff in our lives,” pal Kris Jenner wrote in a birthday tribute to Lauren Sánchez

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Kris Jenner, Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos at the Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles

Lauren Sánchez is getting lots of love in honor of her 54th birthday!

A number of the Emmy Award-winning journalist and helicopter pilot's loved ones marked the special occasion with sweet social media posts on Tuesday.

Among them was Jeff Bezos, who honored his bride-to-be with an Instagram Story tribute that featured a photo of her aboard an aircraft. "Happy Birthday, Lauren. I love you, baby,” the 59-year-old billionaire wrote atop the image.

Jeff Bezos/Instagram Lauren Sánchez

Mother-daughter duo Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian also gave Sánchez a shout-out. Jenner, 68, wished her “beautiful girlfriend” a happy birthday alongside a carousel of recent photos of the two friends.

“You are an amazing mom, fiancé, sister, daughter, and girlfriend, and I am so blessed to have you and Jeff in our lives,” the momager captioned the post. “We have made the most delicious memories together and I can’t wait to make more!!!”

She continued, “I hope you have the best birthday filled with family and friends and all of your dreams. Come true!! I love you so much. ❤️🥰😍.”

Kris Jenner/Instagram Lauren Sánchez and Kris Jenner

Kardashian, 43, shared the love in her Instagram post, as well. “Happy birthday to the light in the room,” she wrote atop an image of her and Sánchez, whom she called “the biggest girls girl."

“You deserve it all!” the entrepreneur continued. “Love it up this year.”



Kim Kardashian/Instagram Lauren Sánchez and Kim Kardashian

Sánchez is wrapping up a big year, which included getting engaged to the Amazon founder. Just last month, the couple celebrated in style with an engagment party hosted by two of their closest friends, fashion designer Diana von Furstenberg and husband Barry Diller, according to Vogue.

In a recent interview with the publication, Sánchez said that she's looking forward to becoming Mrs. Bezos, but said that the pair are “still thinking about the wedding [and] what it’s going to be.”

“Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet,” she said. "We’ve only been engaged five months!”



