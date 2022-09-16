Jeff Bezos greets Chiefs fans at Arrowhead for Amazon’s first ‘Thursday Night Football’

Perhaps one day NFL fans will be accustomed to watching games on Amazon Prime. But on Thursday night, it was a new experience.

Amazon Prime won the rights to broadcast “Thursday Night Football” games this season, and that began with this week’s contest at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In honor of Thursday’s big game, Amazon founder/space traveler Jeff Bezos was at Arrowhead Stadium.

It appears he took a few minutes to greet Chiefs fans, too.

Jeff Bezos is here at Arrowhead for the debut of #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/6NbNxtezpm — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) September 15, 2022

He also spoke with Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt.