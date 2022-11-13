Jeff Bezos gives Dolly Parton big sum to donate to charity: 'Did you say $100 million dollars?'

Dolly Parton next donation will be as big as her heart.

The beloved country icon (and newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee) is the new recipient of billionaire Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award, which carries $100 million donation for Parton to bestow upon the charities of her choice.

"Did you say $100 million dollars?" a wowed Parton asked as she joined Bezos, the second-richest person in the world (after Elon Musk), and his partner Lauren Sanchez to accept the honor.

Previous recipients include CNN host Van Jones and Spanish chef José Andrés.

"When people are in a position to help, you should help. I know that I've always said I try to put my money where my heart is and I think you do the same thing," Parton told the crowd. "I will do my best to do good things with this money."

Bezo tweeted a clip of announcement on Saturday, praising the star for her generous nature.

"We've just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient – @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people," he wrote.

As Bezos introduces her in the clip, he says, “What she’s done for kids, literacy and so many other things is just incredible."

We’ve just announced a new Courage and Civility award recipient — @DollyParton, who leads with her heart, and will put this $100 million award to great use helping so many people. She joins prior awardees, @VanJones68 and @Chefjoseandres. Congrats, Dolly! pic.twitter.com/dzTuoGVp3G — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 12, 2022

Parton is famously philanthropic, supporting causes such as children's literacy. Last month, when she was awarded with the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy, she told People that charity isn't something you do for the tax write-off.

"I always want to do things that I can be proud to talk about, things that I believe in," Parton told the magazine. "I cannot be a hypocrite and just say I'm going to donate this money for a tax write-off. I'd really like for it to mean something to me – something I can take pride in."

During the early days of the pandemic, Parton made headlines for donating $1 million toward the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

In 1995, she launched the Imagination Library to boost literacy among children. The initiative has gifted more than 193 million free books to children.

In 2016, her My People Fund gave $9 million to people who lost their homes to fire in Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

