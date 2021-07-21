Jeff Bezos Gets Roasted After Space Flight, Compared to 'Dr Evil' from Austin Powers

Buzz Staff
·2 min read

World’s richest man Jeff Bezos made history on Tuesday when he blasted off from the West Texas desert aboard his company Blue Origin’s New Shepard launch vehicle for a suborbital flight. Bezos spent a few minutes in space along with his three crewmates and then celebrated with his family following the touchdown as Blue Origin tweeted, “Capsule, touchdown! Welcome home to #NewShepard’s first astronaut crew. A truly historic day.”

While it was quite a historic day, netizens could not hold back from posting some hilarious memes and reactions to Bezos’ space adventure. While Bezos was earlier compared with Lex Luthor, the famous DC Comics supervillain, this time he has been compared with Dr. Evil from the movie Austin Powers.

Some people took the opportunity to take a dig at his divorce settlement.

The billionaire was joined by his brother Mark Bezos, pioneering female aviator Wally Funk, 82, and recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen on this flight.

