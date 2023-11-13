Jeff Bezos’s Fiancée Says She Blacked Out When He Proposed With a 30-Carat Diamond

Some gems are so bright, they’re referred to as “blinding.” Even rarer, though, are the stones that lead to full-on blackouts.

That was apparently the case when Jeff Bezos proposed to his now-fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, back in May. The Amazon founder chose a diamond so large, she could barely comprehend its enormity, Sánchez told Vogue in a profile released Monday.

More from Robb Report

“When he opened the box, I think I blacked out a bit,” she said.

While few details have been revealed about the ring, People spoke with the jeweler Briony Raymond shortly after the proposal to get her expert opinion. Raymond estimated that the diamond was in the 25-to-30-carat range, and that it cost anywhere from $3 million to more than $5 million depending on the specs. Based on photos, Raymond also deduced that it was a cushion-cut, extremely white diamond set in a four-prong platinum mounting.

A close-up of Sánchez’s engagement ring

Bezos proposed to Sánchez while the two were vacationing on the billionaire’s $500 million yacht. In her Vogue profile, Sánchez revealed that she had been getting into bed when she discovered the jewelry box under her pillow.

As far as wedding plans are concerned, Bezos and Sánchez are still hammering out the details. She mentioned that they’re deciding whether the festivities will be big or small, and whether they’ll be held stateside or abroad. She’s also thinking about what she wants to wear to accompany her rock during the wedding, naming Valentino, Christian Dior, and Dolce & Gabbana as a few of her favorite designers. But she’s hasn’t settled on one just yet for the big day.

Since becoming engaged, the duo have been celebrating around the globe. During the trip on which Bezos popped the question, they visited the South of France and Ibiza. An official engagement party was throw on Bezos’s yacht in August, with notable names like Bill Gates and Kris Jenner toasting to the couple off Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Later that month, People noted, Sánchez and Bezos hung out in Croatia with celebs including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Usher.

Story continues

If the two opt for a true blowout wedding, it seems likely that the guest list will be stacked with their famous friends. Yet none of them may be able to outshine Sánchez’s impressive rock.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.