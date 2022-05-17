Jeff Bezos Feuds with White House Over Inflation

Dawn Allcot
·3 min read
J Mayer / Shutterstock.com
J Mayer / Shutterstock.com

Billionaires, like anyone else, have opinions about politics, financial policies, and economics — and lately, it’s become the trend to air them publicly on Twitter. When Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in the world behind Elon Musk, took the White House and the Biden Administration to task for inflation, it sparked a host of critics (on both sides) as well as some discourse on why inflation occurs.

Discover: 10 Walmart Brands With the Best Bargains in May
More: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

On May 13 President Joe Biden tweeted, “You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

If you follow the money trail, some critics argue, it makes a little bit of sense. Said commentators suggest that if top corporations paid more in tax dollars, the government may not have been forced to print more money, which was one of the factors causing inflation in 2022.

But other factors contributing to inflation include rising fuel prices — sparked in part by the Russia-Ukraine War and reduced access to oil in the U.S. — plus increased discretionary spending.

There has recently been a surge of “revenge spending” as people embrace their newfound freedom to travel. During the pandemic, people enjoyed the convergence of low interest rates and stimulus funds delivered through the CARES Act. In light of a growing labor shortage, this created an overabundance of demand and a lack of supply, which many economists argue is a recipe for inflation.

Bezos and Biden Trade Barbs

The association between corporate taxes and inflation is tenuous, at best, according to Bezos. He tweeted in reply to Biden, “Raising corp taxes is fine to discuss. Taming inflation is critical to discuss. Mushing them together is just misdirection.”

The White House issued a statement slamming Bezos. “It doesn’t require a huge leap to figure out why one of the wealthiest individuals on Earth opposes an economic agenda for the middle class that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the President is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share.”

On May 16, Bezos tweeted in response, “Look, a squirrel!” He shared the White House statement and expanded on his belief that the White House was using misdirection in regard to the topic of inflation. He added, “They know inflation hurts the neediest the most. But unions aren’t causing inflation and neither are wealthy people.”

The Twitter-verse began to add their views on both sides of the argument.

Amazon, just like other retailers, has grappled with supply chain issues, fuel prices, and labor shortages in recent months. The ecommerce giant increased worker wages to a minimum of $18 an hour, Reuters reported last September.

See: POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?
Find: How High of a Pay Raise You Need To Fight Inflation — And How To Ask For It

It remains to be seen whether Bezos’ tweets affect Amazon stock prices at all. As of mid-day on May 17, Amazon stock was up by approximately 1.4%.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Jeff Bezos Feuds with White House Over Inflation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Women's collegiate hockey in Quebec dealt blow as school's storied program put on pause

    A couple of dozen elite hockey players are scrambling to find a new team to play with after CEGEP de Saint-Laurent confirmed Thursday that its women's hockey program won't be on the ice for the foreseeable future. The school is blaming difficulties recruiting enough players. "We are not making this decision lightly," said Danielle Malkassoff, director of student services and communications at the Montreal CEGEP. "We prefer to take one step back and then two steps forward," she said. Malkassoff c

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • As tough as it will be, the Maple Leafs have to stay the course

    Even though the result was the same, the Maple Leafs showed something different against the Lightning.

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Leafs embrace Game 7 test against Tampa Bay: 'We're good enough to beat anybody'

    TORONTO — Auston Matthews let his actions on the ice do the talking all season. Toronto's star sniper also didn't mince words with the Maple Leafs preparing to face yet another Game 7 showdown with the intense pressure of past playoff failures casting a long shadow. The NHL's first 60-goal man in more than a decade wants his team to embrace the moment. In truth, he expects it. "That's all you can do," Matthews said in the aftermath of Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss that saw the Tampa Bay Lightning

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chapman error sets up Rays' big inning in 3-0 win over Jays

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Chapman's throwing error allowed Tampa Bay to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning, and the Rays went on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-0 on Sunday. Jeffrey Springs combined with four relievers on a five-hitter for the Rays, who took two of three from Toronto. Matt Wisler (2-1) took over with two outs in the fifth and worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings, and Andrew Kittredge pitched the ninth for his fifth save in seven attempts. The Rays generated a minimum of

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • PRO acknowledges officials erred in disallowing Toronto FC goal in Vancouver

    TORONTO — The Professional Referee Organization has acknowledged that officials erred in disallowing a goal by Jayden Nelson in Toronto FC's 1-0 weekend loss at the Vancouver Whitecaps. "The evaluation of that incident is that it was an incorrect decision to disallow the goal. There was no offence," Howard Webb, general manager of PRO, told The Canadian Press on Thursday. "And also that the VAR (video assistant referee) should have stepped in to recommend a video review so the referee could then

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Rangers-Canes, Battle of Alberta up next in NHL playoffs

    A few minutes after his New York Rangers moved on to the second round of the NHL playoffs by beating the Pittsburgh Penguins, Gerard Gallant had not mentally moved on to what’s next. “I don’t even know who we play,” Gallant said with a chuckle. It’s the Carolina Hurricanes, coach. Game 1 is Wednesday night. Shortly after, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in the first playoff rendition of the Battle of Alberta in 31 years. Carolina and New York last met in the postseason in the best-of

  • NHL playoffs preview: Panthers seeking redemption in reunion with Lightning

    Florida stands in Tampa's path toward a third consecutive Stanley Cup.

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Whose development raises Raptors ceiling the most?

    It's possible the Toronto Raptors have a quiet offseason as they bank on internal development to help them reach a new level next season. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss which players could help Toronto win a playoff round most by developing new skills. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on YouTube.&nbsp;

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists