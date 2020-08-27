Jeff Bezos Becomes First Person on Earth to Be Worth $200 Billion, Twitterati Celebrate Amazon Founder’s Achievement With Funny Memes and Jokes

The world’s richest man has now reached yet another feat. Jeff Bezos is now the world’s first $200 billionaire. Yes, the Amazon CEO broke the wealth barrier on August 26, as shares of his online shopping continued to surge skyrocketing demand. With Amazon stock edging up 2% as of Wednesday afternoon, Bezos’ net worth is up by $4.9 billion, making him the first-ever person on earth to amass a $200 billion fortune, as noted by media reports. As the world’s richest person is wealthier than he has ever been, Twitterati was quick to celebrate the Amazon founder and CEO’s achievement. With funny memes, jokes, and some throwback videos of Bezos, netizens congratulates the world’s richest person.

The 56-year-old personal wealth has skyrocketed in recent years, along with the company’s share price. Bezos became the world’s richest man in 2018, when his personal wealth climbed above $150 billion. According to media reports, the coronavirus pandemic has helped fuel that growth as consumers turned to online retailers for necessities like face masks and hand sanitiser, as well as ordering groceries. The person to come closest is Gates, who was the world’s first-ever centibillionaire.

Bezos wealth is double that of the world’s second-richest person and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. As his net worth made the headlines, netizens began to trend him on social media. From funny memes and jokes, they flooded their Twitter timeline, reacting to Bezos’ achievement.

Jeff Bezos CEO of Amazon is the first person ever on earth worth $200 Billion





Throwback Video of Bezos

Jeff Bezos is 1st person ever to worth $200 Billion. “Heart, Intuition and Gut”, he says. pic.twitter.com/qZNjKd0okJ — ‘Tunde Omotoye (@TundeTASH) August 26, 2020





Me after seeing jeff bezos current net worth:





This is a picture of Jeff Bezos when started Amazon. He just became the first person with a net worth of $200 billion. It doesn’t matter where you start. You can accomplish anything. pic.twitter.com/vdMc3ebQ9g — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) August 26, 2020





Me if I ever see Jeff Bezos driving close to me





Me every time I remember that my net worth is not even up to 0.0001% of Jeff Bezos net worth





Bezos is the founder, CEO and president of Amazon, a multinational company that focuses on a range of business from e-commerce to cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Forbes noted that he earned about $86 billion of his wealth in the last 12 months. Again, experts are of the opinion that Bezos is on his way to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.