Jeff Bezos’ 417-Foot Yacht Drops Anchor in South Florida amid Move to Miami

The Amazon founder announced his move earlier this month

Shutterstock;Karwai Tang/WireImage Jeff Bezos (L), Koru (R)

Jeff Bezos has brought his 417-foot-long yacht to Florida!

The Amazon founder's $500-million dollar vessel named Koru dropped anchor in Port Everglades, reports WPLG. Its massive size made it have to be parked next to an oil tanker and alongside other large cargo carriers, per Gizmodo.

Koru is the largest sailing yacht in the world and features a trio of masts and several decks, according to Boat International.

Guy Fleury/AP/Shutterstock Aerial view of the luxury 417-foot-long yacht Koru

It was first spotted at sea earlier this year. Its arrival on the southeastern coast comes nearly a month after the entrepreneur, 59, announced that he was relocating to Miami from Seattle. Bezos announced his move in an Instagram post published on Nov. 2.

"I've lived in Seattle longer than I've lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it's an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart," he shared in the caption.

The post included a clip of Bezos giving a tour of Amazon's first office, which was filmed by his father. He wrote in the post that his parents, along with his fiancée Lauren Sánchez, inspired his move.

"My parents [Miguel and Jacklyn] have always been my biggest supporters," Bezos wrote. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of '82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

Bezos and Sánchez, 53, took their relationship public in January 2019. PEOPLE confirmed that the two are engaged in May. The news came after the two were seen traveling on the yacht during a romantic European getaway.

AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez are seen on their yacht

Apart from having a wooden sculpture resembling Sánchez, the boat became the couple's preferred method of transportation during their summer travels, including stops in Saint-Tropez and multiple parts of Italy. The yacht was also the location of the couple's engagement party in August.

After the celebration, an insider told PEOPLE that "they had an amazing time with close friends" and that "they're not planning the wedding yet."

"They're still just enjoying the engagement," the source said.

