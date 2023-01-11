Jeff Beck, Rock Hero to the Guitar Gods, Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, whose wholly unique and inventive soloing methods would shape the playing of all the rock guitar greats who came after him, has died, according to his representatives. He was 78.

Beck died after recently contracting bacterial meningitis, his family said by way of his official Twitter account.

On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss. pic.twitter.com/4dvt5aGzlv — Jeff Beck (@jeffbeckmusic) January 11, 2023

This story is developing …

Also Read:

The Best Movies on HBO Max Right Now