Jeff Beck: The British rock guitar legend's career in pictures

·3 min read
Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck

British guitar legend Jeff Beck, who has died at the age of 78, redefined guitar music in the 1960s.

He rose to fame as part of The Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, and later formed the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, becoming one of the most influential rock guitarists of all time.

Keith Relf, Jim McCarty, Jeff Beck, Chris Dreja, Paul Samwell-Smith
Jeff Beck (centre) stayed with the Yardbirds for nearly two years

It was Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page who suggested to The Yardbirds that Beck was the right fit for the band after Eric Clapton left in 1965.

He played on massive hits like I'm A Man and Shapes of Things.

After releasing a solo single, he formed the Jeff Beck Group with singer Stewart and bassist Ronnie Wood, but they parted ways in the 70s.

Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart
Jeff Beck and Rod Stewart filming the music video for People Get Ready in 1985

After putting his career on hold after being involved in a car accident, Beck formed a new line-up of his band, but their commercial success didn't match the original group.

Fast forward to the 80s and he worked with Nile Rodgers on an album called Flash, which contained his first hit single - a cover of Curtis Mayfield's People Get Ready with Stewart on lead vocals - which earned him a Grammy Award.

Aretha Franklin, Eva Cassidy and Bob Marley all recorded a version of the song too.

Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Jeff Beck and Charlie Watts
Beck performed as part of the line-up for a 1983 show with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Jeff Beck and Charlie Watts

Beck has been described as a huge influence for movements like heavy metal, jazz-rock and even punk.

Page called him the "six-stringed warrior" in a tribute to his friend, adding he could "channel music from the ethereal".

Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck received the outstanding contribution to British music award in 2014 at the Ivor Novello awards

In 2014 Beck was awarded an outstanding contribution to British music award, which was presented to him by Page.

Queen Elizabeth with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May
Queen Elizabeth met Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Brian May at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II hosted a tribute to the British music industry in 2005, bringing together rock and roll greats.

Barack Obama, Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews, Jeff Beck, Derek Trucks, B.B. King, and Gary Clark, Jr
Barack Obama, Troy 'Trombone Shorty' Andrews, Jeff Beck, Derek Trucks, B.B. King, and Gary Clark, Jr

Over in the US in 2012, Beck, along with BB King amongst others, was invited to play in front of the then American president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.

It was billed as Red, White & Blues, organised to celebrate blues music, and Obama couldn't resist joining in.

Jeff Beck
Beck received an honorary degree from the University of the Arts London in 2011

Beck was given two honorary degrees from British universities for his contribution to music.

One was from the University of the Arts London, and the other from the University of Sussex, for which he said he was "truly grateful for this unexpected honour".

He leaves an incredible music legacy, and as Eric Clapton simply tweeted: "'Always and ever'…….. ec".

Jeff Beck
Jeff Beck: 1944 - 2023

Latest Stories

  • World's richest man promotes daughter to head Dior

    Bernard Arnault made his fortunes as chief executive of French fashion giant, LVMH.

  • Climate change: UAE names oil chief to lead COP28 talks

    The CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has been chosen as president-designate of key climate meeting.

  • Second batch of classified Biden documents found

    The original cache is under review by US prosecutors, in a political embarrassment for the White House.

  • Best Twitter Reactions To Rihanna's Schiaparelli Golden Globes Dress

    Twitter is obsessed with Rihanna's Schiaparelli Couture Golden Globes dress, even though the star didn't walk the red carpet.

  • Sir Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood remember ‘groundbreaking’ guitarist Jeff Beck

    The renowned guitarist’s death, at the age of 78, was announced by his family in an online statement on Wednesday.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Turner, Haliburton key Pacers’ 116-111 victory over Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Myles Turner scored 29 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Indiana Pacers capped the first half of their regular-season schedule with a 116-111 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 16 points, 13 assists and five rebounds for the Pacers, who trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter and needed a series of clutch plays in the final minutes to improve their record to 23-18 at the midpoint. P.J. Washington had 22 points and five

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin, the Bills said the player continues to breathe on his own but remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin took a major step forward in his recovery on Friday wh

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Heat suspend Dedmon 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

    MIAMI (AP) — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Hea

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts returned from a sprained right shoulder and threw for 229 yards under a conservative game plan, and the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the New York Giants on Sunday night. Hurts was back for the first time in three weeks — and now so are the Eagles (14-3) as a Super Bowl threat. Philadelphia rebounded from two straight losses behind backup QB Gardner Minshew to clinch the NFC East, the top spot in the conference and ho

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.