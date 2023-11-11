Jeezy Opens Up About Divorcing Jeannie Mai: 'I'm Disappointed'

Jeezy recently reflected on his split from TV personality Jeannie Mai, saying he was “disappointed” about their marriage ending.

The rapper told actor Nia Long in a sit-down conversation released Tuesday that parting ways with Mai has “not been an easy journey” — though he didn’t provide details about the reason for their breakup.

“I can tell you that I’m saddened, I can tell you that I’m disappointed, I can tell you that I’m uneasy,” he said about their split, adding that he’s focused on loving himself.

Although he did not reference the former co-host of “The Real” by name, Jeezy later shared that he went to therapy with Mai before deciding to call it quits.

Elsewhere in the video, the Atlanta rapper suggested that he had yet to experience unconditional love.

“As I sit here at 46 ... I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve experienced love, especially not unconditional,” he said.

Jeannie Mai (left) and Jeezy are photographed during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 7, 2020, in New York City.

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, filed for divorce from Mai in September after two years of marriage.

The pair wed in a ceremony at their home in Atlanta in March 2021. They welcomed a daughter, Monaco, the following year.

Jeezy released a statement about their pending divorce in October.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he said at the time. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart.”

He later added that Monaco is the “best gift” from their relationship.

Mai told People last month that the best advice she’s received since her breakup with the Atlanta rap star was to concentrate on loving herself.

“If I love me the right way and the healthy way, I’ll not only know what healthy love looks like around me, but I’ll also know how to pour healthy love into the person that matters most in my life, which is ... Monaco,” she said

