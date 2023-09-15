Jeezy Files for Divorce from Jeannie Mai Jenkins After 2 Years of Marriage

'The Real' host and her rapper husband were married in 2021, and share daughter Monaco, 20 months

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Jenkins are calling it quits.

The rapper, 45, filed for divorce from The Real host, 44, on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The couple were married for two-and-a-half years and had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Jeezy's filing says the former couple are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation," and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."

The document also says that the rapper wants to share joint legal custody of the pair's daughter.

Reps for each did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was first to report the news.

Jenkins and Jeezy (né Jay Jenkins) tied the knot in March 2021 at their home in Atlanta, and welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2022.

The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in March with a surprise trip to Vietnam that Jenkins organized for her husband as a “long-awaited adventure.”

“When Jeezy and I met, we bonded over the similarities and differences of our cultures,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “Now that we have a daughter, blending our worlds, it gives even more meaning to explore Vietnam together as a multicultural family.”

Jeezy had initially planned to pop the question in Hoi An, Vietnam in April 2020, but was forced to change his plans after COVID canceled the trip.

"When Jeezy proposed to me, he decorated his condo to look like Hoi An. It brought the memories of our engagement full circle when we were finally in Hoi An for the first time," Jenkins said of their anniversary vacation.

The couple first met on the set of Jenkins’ daytime talk show The Real, and quietly started dating in November 2018. They eventually took their romance public in August 2019.

"We both went through enough in our life to connect on the understanding that love should feel safe, honest, and pure," Jenkins told PEOPLE that November. "Immediately, that was a magnetic attraction. We are very attracted to each other's passions to serve. So because we have a mutual joy of having purpose, we're going to find a way to do that together."

When Jenkins was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars in 2020, she marked Disney night with a special dance dedicated to Jeezy, set to the song “Married Life” from the Disney-Pixar movie Up.

Ahead of the performance, the Holey Moley reporter said her “entire life took a turn” when she met Jeezy, and that Up was a special movie for the pair.

“I played Up for him while we were dating. This movie is how I would like for us to grow old together,” she said, adding, “I specifically chose this dance because J is the love of my life and honestly when we met, I pictured the beginning of this… The minute I met J, I couldn’t wait to grow old with him, happily ever after.”

Jenkins opened up about married life to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, saying it felt “1,000 percent different” than dating, “in the greatest way.”

"I loved our dating life because we really spent such concentrated quality time getting to know each other and making sure that we were right for each other," she said. "And now being married, it's even more handled with such delicacy and such thoughtfulness, because we're in our 40s and we both grew up in households that weren't healthy marriages. We have never seen what that looks like."

The star was also transparent about the difficulties she faced in her first year of motherhood, including her breastfeeding struggles and a scary bout with postpartum anxiety.

"That little person has completely awakened me to seeing the world a whole different way," she told PEOPLE in December. "And the crazy thing is, my daughter gives me so much confidence. I like myself more as a mom. I like myself more getting up and taking care of somebody else and tending to her and watching her actually register things that we've worked so hard to teach her. I can't believe, like, that's such an accomplishment. I didn't realize that."

She added to PEOPLE in June that she and Jeezy (who is also dad to two children from previous relationships) shared a “family first” mindset, and would often turn to relatives to help care for their daughter as they balanced parenthood with busy careers.

“We have no problem calling somebody up to be like, 'We're dropping her off' or 'Coming in 30 minutes,'” she said.



