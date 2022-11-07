Jeep®-branded Edition By ADDAX™ Overland Trailer Named 2022 Global Media Award Winner at the SEMA Show

Product emerged among thousands as voted on by panel of international judges.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jeep®-branded Edition by ADDAX™ Overland Trailer was recognized with a 2022 Global Media Award this week at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas for its new overlanding trailer co-launch.

"We are thrilled that the Jeep-branded Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer has been recognized as a global game changer at SEMA," said ADDAX CEO Kirk Jowers. "We look forward to continuing to engage with the Jeep brand in engineering more award-winning overlanding products that appeal to the brand's international community."

"There are hundreds of aftermarket innovations on the SEMA show floor this week, and from them all, we're proud that the Jeep Branded Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer is a 2022 SEMA Global Media Award winner because it's authentic to the Jeep brand," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep Brand North America. "Our Jeep enthusiasts are always looking to go further and do more, and this award-winning overlanding trailer will allow them to go further and stay longer as they continue to push the boundaries of adventure."

Inspired by the U.S. military's all-but-indestructible surveillance trailers and engineered by the team that set a world land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats, the Jeep-branded Edition has set the new benchmark for off-road overlanding performance, capability and comfort.

Boasting an unprecedented dry weight of just 850 pounds, Jeep adventure-seekers can now tow a 1,200-pound payload up previously unfathomable terrain—all without compromising a Jeep brand vehicle's signature stability and efficiency. The Jeep-branded Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer's high-strength, lightweight engineering makes it the perfect companion for technical rock climbers and beginner off-roaders alike. Thanks to the Jeep-branded Edition's foldable tongue and compact 5-foot-by-6-foot dimensions, even those adventurers with limited garage space can always be ready to get off the grid.

The Jeep-branded Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer's independent torsion axle trailer suspension system provides an aggressive 17 inches of ground clearance for maximum maneuverability, control and comfort. The 3/16-inch military-grade steel chassis and 14-gauge steel body are seamlessly bent, instead of welded, to deliver industry-leading durability.

The Jeep-branded Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer comes standard with:

robust 35 cubic feet of storage

four 8,000-pound stabilizing corner jacks

foldable tongue

articulating hitch

rear receiver hitch

heavy-duty, custom rack for endless mounting possibilities

The SEMA Global Media Awards (GMA) Program recognizes those companies that manufacture specialty equipment products and accessories that would have mass appeal to consumers in countries outside the United States. The products are voted on by a prestigious group of international journalists who serve as judges.

"Vehicle customization and personalization has been growing worldwide," said Linda Spencer, SEMA director of international and government relations. "The GMA program taps top international media experts to weigh in on which new products are likely to succeed in their home markets. The global automotive specialty-equipment market is made up of enthusiasts who are passionate about the hobby. This passion can be found not only throughout the United States but also in countless spots around the globe including in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Melbourne, Australia; and Stockholm, Sweden."

This year's program included 11 judges from seven countries. Each judge carefully reviewed and evaluated nearly 2,000 product entries at the SEMA Show before selecting the products that they felt would resonate and appeal most to consumers in their home countries.

The Jeep Edition by ADDAX Overland Trailer was also selected as a "Featured Product" in SEMA's highly-coveted New Product Showcase.

MOPAR, JEEP®, DODGE, HEMI, PLYMOUTH, RAM, SRT, CHRYSLER and related logos, vehicle model names and trade dress are trademarks of FCA US LLC and used under license by ADDAX Overland LLC.

About ADDAX Overland

Built upon a combined 60 years of off-road industry chops, ADDAX Overland is proud to create the world's most rugged, reliable, and trailblazing overlanding trailers. Our innovative spirit secured a world land speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats. And our thirst for open-air freedom drives our uncompromising pursuit of the ultimate in overlanding performance. We're based in the backyard of Moab, Utah—Jeep's home away from home—and we pride ourselves in pushing our trailers to the limit on the iconic red-rock terrain. Forged in the U.S.A. Tested in Hell.™ For more information, visit www.addaxoverland.com.

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Gladiator, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is now being enhanced by a global electrification initiative, that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. A fully electric Jeep 4xe will be offered in every SUV segment by 2025.

About SEMA and the SEMA Show

The SEMA Show is a trade show produced by the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), a nonprofit trade association founded in 1963. Since the first SEMA Show debuted in 1967, the annual event has served as the leading venue bringing together manufacturers and buyers within the automotive specialty equipment industry. Products featured at the SEMA Show include those that enhance the styling, functionality, comfort, convenience, and safety of cars and trucks. Additional details are available at www.semashow.com or www.sema.org, 909/396-0289.

