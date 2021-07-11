JEE Mains 2021 Admit Card For April Session Likely To Be Released By Next Week on Official Webiste - jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, July 11: The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2021 admit cards for the April session are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by next week. Candidates can download the JEE Main 2021 admit cards from the official website of the NTA - jeemain.nta.nic.in. As per the revised schedule, the third session of JEE Main 2021 is slated to take place from July 20 to July 25 for admissions into B.Tech, B.E. and B.Arch courses. JEE (Mains) Exam 2021 Latest Update: Examination for April & May Session To Be Conducted From July 20 to August 2, 2021.

Admit cards will have details about examination time, centre and other important details. The April and May session JEE Main 2021 was postponed by the NTA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The April session exam was scheduled to take place from April 27 to 30. The NTA is conducting the JEE Main exam 2021 in four sessions – February, March, April and May. The February and March session exams had already been conducted.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link- “JEE Main admit cards for April session”.

A new page will open.

Enter their login credentials.

The JEE Main 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card.

Aspirants are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Candidates can apply for JEE Main 2021 for the May session till July 12. Meanwhile, the candidates who have already applied for April/may session can make changes in their application form till tomorrow. The NTA asked candidates to visit the official website for any information regarding the exam. The session four or May session exam will be conducted from July 27 to August.