JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session Admit Card Released, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the fourth session of the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main 2021 on August 21 at its official website on jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. Those registered for the exam can download the hall ticket using their registration number and date of birth.

The fourth session of JEE Main 2021 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2 for BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlanning aspirants. More than seven lakh candidates will be appearing for the JEE Main 2021 last session.

JEE Main 2021 fourth session admit card: How to download?

Step 1. Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main

Step 2. Click on the link ‘Download JEE (Main) 2021 (Session 4) Admit Card Paper (BE/BTech/BArch/BPlan)”

Step 3. Log in using your application number, date of birth

Step 4. Enter the security pin

Step 5. Save and download the admit card

The JEE Main 2021 admit card will contain details such as exam date, time, and exam centre. Students must check carefully that their names and other details are spelled properly. The hall ticket will also contain guidelines of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and what all is allowed to bring to the exam hall. In case of an error, report to NTA immediately by contacting them at 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in

Without the card, candidates will not be allowed inside the exam hall. They must also carry identity proof such voter or Aadhar card, a ballpoint pen, a passport size photo, hand sanitizer, and a transparent water bottle. Mobiles phones will not be allowed in the hall hence NTA had advised not to carry one. Further, candidates must remember to reach the exam hall at the exact date and time as mentioned in the hall ticket.

