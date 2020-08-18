JEE Main 2020: NTA releases admit card for entrance exam; check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 on its website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The entrance examination will be conducted from 1 to 6 September.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift, or morning shift, will be from 9 am to 12 noon, while the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

NTA has advised the candidates to download all four pages of the admit card and follow the instructions and the advisory in the letter in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by NDTV said that the JEE (Main) 2020 admit card has a self-declaration form attached and examinees have been asked to fill and submit it on the day of the exam.

The undertaking will ensure that the candidates taking the exam are COVID-19 free.

The undertaking has different sections including travel information of the candidate, any flu-like symptoms they have and any close contacts with COVID-19 positive patients during the last 14 days.

Candidates will have to fill these details in their own handwriting, paste a recent passport-sized photo and put left thumb impression.

The admit card was released after the Supreme Court of India on 17 August dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) 2020 and NEET UG 2020.

The apex court said that the postponement of the entrance exams will result in students losing an academic year and will put their careers in peril.

Steps to download JEE (Main) 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Download JEE (Mains) April/ September 2020 Admit card.'

Step 3: A new page will open where you will have to enter your application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your display screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's direct link to download the admit card - https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

