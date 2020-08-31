JEE Advanced AAT 2020: Exams on 8 October, registrations to begin from 5 October at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced the exam date for JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2020 on its website jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the schedule the examination will be conducted on 8 October.

The registration for JEE Advanced AAT 2020 will begin from 5 October.

Candidates can enroll themselves for the exam by 6 October till 5 pm.

The result will be declared on 11 October.

According to a report in Careers 360, the examination will be conducted in all 23 IITs. The total duration of the test is three hours and will be held from 9 am to 12 noon.

Candidates appearing for the test will have to report at the venue by 8:30 am.

Those who want to register for the exam will have to submit details including JEE Advanced 2020 registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email address.

Applicants will have to choose their preferred exam centre.

As per a report in Indian Express, the exam conducted for admission to architecture courses in IITs will have questions in English language.

Only those who clear JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for AAT. Admission to the B.Arch courses offered by IIT-BHU (Varanasi), IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Kharagpur will be done on the basis of marks secured by candidates in AAT.

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2020, the test for admission to IITs, will be held on 27 September. It will be conducted by IIT Delhi.

The top 2-2.5 lakh rank holders in India in the JEE Main examination are eligible to take the JEE Advanced.

The exam is conducted in the May or June, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it has been deferred this year.

The eligibility criteria for the exam has been relaxed this year.

Earlier, the candidates have to secure either minimum score of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

Now, those who have cleared the Class 12 exams will be eligible for admissions to the IITs irrespective of the score that they have obtained.

