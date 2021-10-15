JEE Advanced 2021 Results Declared, Jaipur Boy Mridul Agarwal Secures Top Spot

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) on Sunday, October 15. Those who appeared can check their result on the examination's official website, jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Kharagpur is yet to issue the full list of All India toppers for the exam that was held across multiple centres in the country on 3 October.

News agency ANI reported that Mridul Agarwal secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, scoring 348 marks out of a total of 360. With this, the 18-year-old made history as the first candidate to score 96.66 percent marks. Previously, the top spot was held by Chirag Falor, who topped the same exam in 2020 with 88 percent marks, scoring 352 out of 396.

The news agency announced toppers in male and female gender categories.

ANI also noted that a total of 1,41,699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021, of which 41,862 candidates qualified JEE (Advanced). While a majority of those who qualified were male, 6,452 female candidates qualified the competitive examination.

As per NDTV, IITs have also prepared a "preparatory" list, comprising candidates that qualified with low marks. While these students remain qualified, they will be required to attend classes to help them catch up with the others.

While Agarwal secured AIR 1 and came out on top among male candidates, Kavya Chopra topped the female gender category securing 286 out of 360 marks, at AIR 98.

As IITs have now announced results, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence allocating seats from Saturday, 16 October. The schedule and guidelines for the same can be accessed via the JoSAA's official website, reported Hindustan Times.

The authority is set to release its first mock seat allocation at 10 am on 22 October, while the second one will be announced at the same time on 24 October.

After both mock lists are released, JoSAA will begin the first round of seat allocation on 27 October and candidates will be able to pay fees and upload documents from 30 October.

After the authority has carried out counselling for all qualifying candidates, IITs will announce their final cut-off lists.

Applicants can also download the final answer keys for JEE Advanced from the exam's website without having to log in.

