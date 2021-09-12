JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations from Tomorrow: Know Exam Pattern, How to Apply for IIT Entrance

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 registrations forms will be released tomorrow, September 13, afternoon at jeeadv.nic.in. The application forms for the IIT entrance were earlier scheduled to be released on September 11 but have been postponed as the results of the last session of JEE Main 2021 are yet to be out. The results of the fourth session will be declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Every year, only the top 2.5 lakh students of JEE Main are allowed to write the JEE Advanced. The registration process will continue till September 19 and the last date to pay the fees is September 20. The JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3.

All those willing to apply for the IIT entrance must also be born on or after October 1, 1996. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disabilities (PwD) category candidates, they should be born on or after October 1, 1991. A person can only attempt the JEE Advanced exam twice in two consecutive years.

JEE Advance 2021: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced

Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2021 application given on the homepage

Step 3: A fresh webpage will be opened. Opt for the new registration and fill in the details and complete the registration

Step 4: Save the login credentials and re-login to complete the application for JEE Advanced 2021

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents like id proof, mark sheets, and other documents

Step 6: Complete the fee payment and download a copy of the submitted application for future reference

JEE Advance 2021: Exam Pattern

The JEE Advance 2021 paper will comprise of two papers and each will be held for a duration of three hours. Appearing in both the papers is compulsory for all the aspirants. Each question paper will have three sections, that is, physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The mode of examination will be the computer-based test (CBT) and the language of both the papers will be in English and Hindi.

