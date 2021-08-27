JEE Advanced 2021: Registrations begin from 11 September; check full schedule at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur will start the registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 from 11 September.

Candidates can visit the official site of the JEE Advanced to access the complete schedule at http://jeeadv.ac.in/.

The registrations will continue till 16 September. The last date to submit the registration fee is 17 September. The admit card can be downloaded by the applicants from 25 September to 3 October.

The JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on 3 October. The exam will be held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and then from 230 pm to 5:30 pm. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that the JEE Advanced 2021 would be conducted "adhering to all COVID-19 protocols".

The JEE Advanced website will display the copy of candidate responses on 5 October.

The provisional answer keys will be provided by 10 October. Students can provide their feedback and grievances about the provisional key till 5 pm on 11 October. The final answer keys would be released on 15 October. The result is also scheduled to be declared on the same day.

For the Architecture Aptitude Test, online registrations will start on 15 October and end on 16 October. The aptitude test is scheduled for 18 October, with the declaration of results on 22 October.

The seat allocation process is tentatively scheduled to start from 16 October. Students are advised to visit the official website of the JEE Advanced for further details.

The JEE Advanced paper was scheduled to be conducted in July this year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top 2.5 lakh candidates from the JEE Mains 2021 are eligible to appear for the exam. Students who clear the paper will get admission to the IIT's Integrated Bachelor's, Master's, and Dual Degree programmes in subjects like Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.

