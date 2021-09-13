JEE Advanced 2021: Registration to open today at jeeadv.ac.in; check steps to apply here

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will begin from today, 13 September. Once the application window opens, aspirants can visit the official website http://jeeadv.ac.in/ to register themselves for the exam.

The JEE Advanced 2021 application window will remain open till 19 September and the deadline for fee payment is 20 September. However, the registration for JEE Advanced will only begin after the announcement of the result of JEE Main 2021.

As per the current status, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE main result 2021 for the 4th session today. And to apply for JEE Advanced, candidates must make it to the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main candidates.

The JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to several science and architecture programmes and undergraduate engineering courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Here are the steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website - http://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on JEE Advanced 2021 link that will be made available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, students will have to log in to their account or register online

Step 4: After logging in, candidates need to fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Finally, pay the fee and click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same

Application Fee

To apply for JEE Advanced 2021, women and SC/ST/PWD category candidates need to pay Rs 1,400 and other candidates will have to submit Rs 2,800.

Currently, the registration window for JEE Advanced 2021 has been opened for foreign nationals. Candidates from foreign countries who have studied or are studying 10+2 level or equivalent in India can apply for the test.

