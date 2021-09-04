JEE Advanced 2021: No centres abroad this year, foreign candidates can take test in India

No foreign examination centres will be alotted for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year, as per the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Candidates can view the announcement at the official website http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/.

In its official notification, the institute has stated it will not conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2021 in any foreign centre/country due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign candidates can appear for the examination at any centre in India, as per their choice, at their own expense. The applicants should adhere to the required travel norms of the Indian government, as well as their countries of residence, before appearing for the test.

The notification also states that candidates who had registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 but were absent in either of the papers, could appear for this year's examination after completing the registration process. The measure is a one-time relaxation offered to candidates.

The measure is also applicable to foreign nationals who had applied for the JEE (Advanced) in 2020. The seats for foreign nationals will be created as supernumerary seats, with a cap of 10 percent of the total seats in the course.

The registration for the JEE (Advanced) 2021 will start from 11 September and go on till 16 September. For the registered applicants, 17 September will be the last day for fee payment. The admit cards will be available for download from 25 September to 3 October.

The exam will be conducted on 3 October, with the provisional answers being out on 10 October. Candidates will be able to provide authorities with the feedback and comments on the provisional key till 5 pm on 11 October.

The final answer keys and the examination results will be declared on 15 October.

The JEE Advanced is conducted for admissions into the IITs and is usually open to the top 2.5 lakh students who have cleared the JEE Mains.

