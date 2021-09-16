JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur revises registration time, check updated schedule at jeeadv.ac.in

The registration time for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 has been revised by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. As per the updated schedule available on the official website (jeeadv.ac.in), aspirants can now register themselves for the entrance test till 23:59 pm on 20 September. Earlier, the application window was supposed to be open till 5:00 pm.

According to the new schedule, the last date to pay the registration fee is 21 September (8:00 pm). While the JEE Advanced 2021 is slated to be held on 3 October. The admit cards are expected to be available for candidates from September-end.

Here are the steps to register for JEE Advanced 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, http://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: On the home page, open the JEE Advanced 2021 registration link

Step 3: Register yourself and then fill the application form by entering the required details

Step 4: Now, pay the application fee and submit the filled JEE form

Step 5: Save a copy of the JEE Advanced 2021 form and take a print for future use

Here's the direct link: https://jeeadv.nic.in/jeeadvapp/root/loginpage.aspx

Applicants belonging to the unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 2,800 to register for the exam. While for females and reserved candidates, the amount is Rs 1,400.

The computer-based entrance test will be divided into two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both the papers are compulsory to attempt and their duration will be three hours each. Paper 1 as well as Paper 2 will have three different sections - Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics.

The top 2.5 lakh applicants who have cleared the JEE Main 2021 are eligible to register themselves for JEE Advanced 2021. Before applying, they should thoroughly check the eligibility criteria and other important details.

The JEE Main 2021 results were declared yesterday, 15 September. This time, 44 students have scored 100 percentile in the entrance test while 18 candidates shared the top position.

