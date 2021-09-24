JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur to release admit cards tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in; check details here

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 hall tickets will be released tomorrow, 25 September by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The registered candidates will be able to access their admit cards by visiting the official website, http://jeeadv.ac.in/, from 10 am onwards tomorrow.

To check and download the JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards, applicants will be required to use their login credentials generated during the registration process. Applicants will also be able to download the hall tickets from the JEE Advanced candidate portal - http://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/.

Check steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2021 here:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://jeeadv.ac.in/

Step 2: Search and click on admit card link that will be made available by the institute on the home page

Step 3: Then, candidates will have to log in using their date of birth, registration number, and mobile number correctly

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the JEE Advanced 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Finally, download the JEE admit card and keep a printout of the same for exam purpose

If candidates face any discrepancy in the hall tickets, they are supposed to contact the JEE Advanced 2021 chairman of the respective zone. He/she will be coordinating the IIT exam for rectification.

The institute has informed that candidates appearing for the test need to carry their self-declaration forms as well.

A few details like the candidate's name, photograph, signature, other personal details including gender, category, and date of birth along with JEE Advanced roll number, JEE Main roll number, date and timing of the exam, exam instructions, centre code, and venue will be mentioned on JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards. The hall tickets will also carry information regarding safety guidelines similar to the JEE Main exam.

For the unversed, the JEE Advanced exam will be conducted on 3 October.

