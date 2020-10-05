JEE Advanced 2020 Results to Be Declared Soon

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will on Monday, 5 October, declare the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 result on its official website by 10 am.

Candidates who have appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be able to check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be required to log in using their roll number and password to check their scores.

IIT-Delhi on 30 September also released the official answer keys for JEE Advanced 2020 for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

According to numbers provided by the Ministry of Education for JEE Mains 2020, nearly 6.35 lakh students appeared for the exam this. However, the attendance figures for their year dropped from 94.32 percent in the January attempt to 74 percent in the April-September attempt.

JEE Advanced 2020 Result: How to Check Results

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced Result 2020 link.

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and log in.

Your JEE Advanced 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out.

IIT 2020 Cut-off

B Tech admission through JEE Advanced in all 23 IITs is managed by Joint Seat Allocation Authority, commonly known as JoSAA. The allotment of seats is done through online counselling. All IIT’s will be declaring their cut-offs after the announcement of the result.

Candidates who qualify the exam have to register online for JoSAA counselling and seat allotment. JoSAA 2020 registration will start from 6 October. Candidates, while registering for JoSAA counselling, have to provide their choices of college and branch.

JEE Advanced 2020 Counselling Dates

. Read more on Education by The Quint.JEE Advanced 2020 Results to Be Declared SoonCOVID-Infected Trump Leaves Hospital Briefly for ‘Surprise’ Visit . Read more on Education by The Quint.