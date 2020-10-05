JEE Advanced 2020 results to be declared at 10 am today; check jeeadv.ac.in for details

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will declare the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result on its official website on Monday at 10 am. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official website of the exam at jeeadv.ac.in.

Hindustan Times reported that about nine lakh examinees had registered for JEE (Mains) this year and out of them only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance exam that was conducted between 1 and 6 September. The report cited a Ministry of Education statistic that said there was a significant dip in attendance in the exam session. While the attendance rate was 94.32 per cent in January, it went down to 74 per cent in the April/ September session exam. The April session exam was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates can check their results once it is declared by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the tab on the homepage that says: 'JEE (Advanced) 2020 Result'

Step 3: Enter your login details and click on the 'Submit' button

Step 4: A new page will open carrying your result

Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the scorecard for future use

According to India Today, a total of 1,60,831 students registered for the JEE Advanced 2020 that was held on 27 September. This was after nearly 2.45 lakh candidates qualified to appear for the exam as per the JEE Mains 2020 results. Out of all the registered candidates, 96 per cent of them appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020, reported Zee News.

As many as 1,51,311 candidates wrote Paper 1 while 1,50,900 candidates appeared for the Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020.

