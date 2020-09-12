JEE Advanced 2020 registrations to begin today at jeeadv.ac.in; apply before 17 September

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced registration will commence from today >(Saturday, 12 September). The computer-based entrance test will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi across the country.

Application forms will be released on the website - jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2020 exam will be conducted on 27 September. Candidates can register for the test by 17 September up to 5 pm.

The exam is conducted every year for admissions to 23 IITs across the country.

The cut-off marks for various categories are as follows:

Common Rank List (CRL) - 90.3765335 >Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 70.2435518 >Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) - 72.8887969 >Scheduled Caste (SC) - 50.1760245 >Scheduled Tribe (ST) - 39.0696101 >People with Disability (PwD) - 0.0618524

The top 2,50,000 rank holders are eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

According Careers360, male applicants belonging to General/ OBC (NCL)/ EWS categories will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,800. Females/SC/ST/PwD candidates will be required to pay Rs 1,400.

Of the total 215 options, candidates will have to select 8 cities in the order of their preference for taking the JEE Advanced exam that is conducted for B.Tech admissions in IITs.

Online registration for foreign nationals appearing for the exam has already begun from 5 September.

As per a report by The News Minute, foreign candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are allowed to take the exam directly without appearing for JEE (Main).

Candidates will have to appear for two papers that will be conducted in the morning and in the afternoon.

The JEE Advanced this year will not be conducted in any of the foreign exam centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision has been taken due to the prevailing restrictions imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance.

Every year the examintion is held in May or June but this year it has been postponed due to the pandemic.

The eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced have been relaxed. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in July announced that due to the partial cancellation of Class 12 exams by several boards, JAB has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for qualified candidates, this time.

Earlier, candidates have to secure either minimum score of 75 percent marks in Class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

Now, those who have qualified the Class 12 exams will be eligible for admissions to the IITs irrespective of their score.

https://www.firstpost.com/india/iits-scrap-results-of-class-12-exams-as-criteria-for-admission-this-year-due-to-covid-19-8613651.html

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the result of JEE Main with 24 students scoring 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam.

Telangana has maximum 100 percentile scorers at 8, Delhi is at the second spot with 5 hundred percentile scorers followed by Rajasthan (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Haryana (2) and one candidate each from Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Also See: JEE Advanced AAT 2020: Exam on 8 October, registration to begin from 5 October at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Main Result 2020 Updates: NTA declares result, 24 students score 100 percentile; marks yet to be uploaded on jeemain.nta.nic.in

IIT-Delhi sets up School of Artificial Intelligence; PhD course will begin from January 2021

Read more on India by Firstpost.