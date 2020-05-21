Jedward are quarantining with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Tara Reid

Photo credit: Channel 5

From Digital Spy

Big Brother might be off the air, but celebrity housemates Jedward are essentially reliving their experience in the real world right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Irish pop duo are currently braving the pandemic in a Los Angeles penthouse alongside their 2011 Celebrity Big Brother housemate Tara Reid, according to PageSix.

And according to American Pie actress Tara, John and Edward have been very busy working on their pop comeback while under lockdown in the flat.

"We are all artists," she explained. "John and Edward, you should see the songs they're writing right now."

Photo credit: SIANDERSON/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Related: Big Brother's original winner Craig Phillips reveals his initial reaction to the show's return announcement

The trio of artists are also spending time meditating on the state of the world, including listening to the lectures of spiritual guru Deepak Chopra every day.

"We did it last night together with all the lights off," Jedward reported.

But don't think Jedward and Tara Reid were totally focused with the heady world practice of meditation at all times while cooped up together.

"We cleaned her windows yesterday," John or Edward reported.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss - Getty Images

Related: Big Brother's Craig Phillips reveals reunion with series one's Nasty Nick

The brothers and Hollywood starlet Tara have maintained a close friendship in the nine years since they left the Celebrity Big Brother house, finishing among the runners up to former My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Paddy Doherty.

At the time, Doherty jokingly told Digital Spy that he was having recurring nightmares after having to share a roof with Jedward. Hopefully Tara won't be plagued with any of those!

Big Brother is returning this summer on Channel 4, as original presenter Davina McCall and former celebrity housemate Rylan Clark-Neal revisit some of the most iconic episodes.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like