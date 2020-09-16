Jedward send up Noel Gallagher for refusing to wear face mask

Jedward have asked Noel Gallagher to realise what he's gotta do - and wear a mas. (Getty Images)

Jedward have sent up Noel Gallagher after he said he refuses to wear a face mask, declaring they’ll be his Wonderwall.

The 53-year-old Oasis frontman wrongly claimed, “it’s not the law” as he complained, “there’s too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now.”

Irish pop twins Jedward responded by tweeting Gallagher: “Today is gonna be the day @NoelGallagher That we're gonna throw it back to you by now you should've somehow Realised what you gotta do and Wear a mask because we’re gonna be the ones that save you and after all we’re your Wonderwall Love Jedward and @Liamgallagher.”

It is currently the law in the UK to wear face masks indoors in public places including shops, hairdressers, cinemas and take ways, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. They are also required on public transport and in pubs and restaurants, but you can take them off when sitting down to eat.

Gallagher told Matt Morgan’s Funny How podcast: “I don’t give a f**k. I choose not to wear one and if I get the virus it’s on me, it’s not on anyone else. If every other c***’s wearing a mask I’m not gonna catch it off them, and If I’ve got it then they’re not gonna catch it off me. I think it’s a p**stake.”

The Live Forever singer also complained about having to wear masks in shops, but not in crowded pubs, calling the rules “b*****ks”.

He added: “I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going ‘can you put your mask on, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating’.

“So I was saying ‘Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him, he’s having his lunch?'”

Hi @NoelGallagher You seem really angry maybe wear a mask 😷

Jedward tweeted: “Hi @NoelGallagher You seem really angry maybe wear a mask Lockdown and the Pandemic has been intense on us all but after hearing this interview are you OK?”

The 28-year-old former X Factor contestants - real names John and Edward Grimes - recently condemned the Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown and The Corr’s Jim Corr for supporting the ant-mask movement.

