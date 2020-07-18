Outraged Jedward call out Simon Cowell for deleting their 'legacy'

Jedward from new MTV show Single AF join a live facebook chat hosted by Becca Dudley at the MTV studios, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jedward have taken to social media to share their “outrage” at Simon Cowell who they have accused of deleting their “legacy" after their music was removed from streaming platforms.

Irish twins John and Edward Grimes won fans while appearing on The X Factor back in 2009, and enjoyed a brief pop music career before entering the world of reality TV.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But they have vented their anger at both Cowell and Sony Music after they saytheir best known hit - a mash up of Queen’s Under Pressure and Vanilla Ice’s Ice Ice Baby, was taken off streaming platforms.

Read more: Jedward pelted with bottles during gig for University of Lincoln

Taking to social media Friday (17 July), a tweet from their account read: "Yo @SimonCowell and @SonyMusicUK

"Why have you removed our Iconic 1st single Under Pressure Ice Ice baby from all streaming Platforms and deleted the official music video?

"That’s our legacy! we’re outraged it’s part of Pop culture! We demand a response!"

Yo @SimonCowell and @SonyMusicUK Why have you removed our Iconic 1st single Under Pressure Ice Ice baby from all streaming Platforms and deleted the official music video? that’s our legacy! we’re outraged it’s part of Pop culture! We demand a response! pic.twitter.com/23WGChUy1U — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) July 17, 2020

Despite their demands, an official response from either Cowell or Sony has not yet emerged.

The brothers finished sixth place when they appeared on The X Factor. Though the series was eventually won by Joe McElderry, it is best known for producing household stars such as Olly Murs and Stacey Solomon.

Story continues

Edward Grimes of Jedward, actress Tara Reid and John Grimes of Jedward arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "American Reunion" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on March 19, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)

Jedward launched their own career after the show, with single Under Pressure (Ice Ice Baby) reaching number 2 in the UK charts and number 1 in their native Ireland.

After their pop career began to dwindle they turned to reality TV, twice participating in Celebrity Big Brother in both 2011 and 2017.

Read more: Tara Reid reveals she is in lockdown with Jedward

Their stint on CBB in 2011 proved fortuitous as they sparked a lasting friendship with fellow contestant, actress Tara Reid.

The American Pie star was so taken with the pair she got them roles in several of her disaster movie film series Sharknado. They appeared in the third, fourth and fifth instalments alongside the actress.

Reid also revealed back in May she was spending lockdown with Jedward in her LA home.